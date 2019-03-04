1/8 Lakhs of devotees celebrated Mahashivratri across the country on Monday, observing fasts, offering fruits and milk to shivalingas in temples and conducting the tradition of whispering into the ear of the Nandi bull. Seen here are the festivities in Ahmedabad. AP Lakhs of devotees celebrated Mahashivratri across the country on Monday, observing fasts,...

2/8 Kashmiri Pandits call this auspicious day Hairath. Seen here are women praying at Jammu's Aap Shambhu temple. PTI Kashmiri Pandits call this auspicious day Hairath. Seen here are women praying at Jammu's Aap...

3/8 This year’s Mahashivratri also marks the culmination of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The last shahi snaan will take place on Monday, which will see a crowd of crores of devotees. PTI This year’s Mahashivratri also marks the culmination of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The last...

4/8 Long queues were seen outside various temples all over India. Some of the biggest celebrations are held in Ujjain, Somnath and Varanasi. Seen here are devotees at a temple in Prayagraj. PTI Long queues were seen outside various temples all over India. Some of the biggest celebrations...

5/8 Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani wished the nation on Mahashivratri. Seen here are devotees at Jabalpur's Kachnar temple. PTI Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Arun Jaitley,...

6/8 Naga sadhus participate in a procession to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. PTI Naga sadhus participate in a procession to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. PTI

7/8 Many temples across the country organise cultural programmes to mark the occasion. Seen here are devotees praying at Kota's 525 Shivling temple. PTI Many temples across the country organise cultural programmes to mark the occasion. Seen here are...