1/9 Cyclone Vayu is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Union Territory of Daman and Diu. An alert has been sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu has turned "very severe" and its impact is expected to remain strong for 24 hours even after its landfall on Thursday morning. Reuters

2/9 The NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams for rescue and relief operations. Home Minister Amit Shah also said that units of Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force have also been put on standby while aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance. Image courtesy: Twitter@NDRFHQ

3/9 As Gujarat and Daman and Diu brace to face "very severe" Cyclone Vayu, Shah Wednesday said authorities have evacuated about 3.1 lakh people living in the low-lying areas. Reuters

4/9 A meeting chaired by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was held to discuss preparedness for the cyclone. Warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy have been kept on standby as well. ANI

5/9 Wind speeds are expected to touch 170 kilometres per hour. Diving and rescue teams and relief material have been kept on standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities. Seen here is a scientist monitoring the cyclone's movement at the IMD office in Ahmedabad. Reuters

6/9 Boats have been cleared from the sea as rough waves lash the coast line. Flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla have also been suspended. ANI

7/9 Operations at the Kandla port have been halted. Western Railways has cancelled over 70 trains and short-terminated 25 others. These trains were plying to cyclone-prone areas, including Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham. Special evacuations trains have also been pressed into service and trains have been kept on standby in the likely event of emergency operations. ANI

8/9 The cyclone is expected to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning, but several parts along the Maharashtra and Goa coast have been witnessing strong winds and rains. Seen here are waves crashing against the Porbandar Chowpatty. ANI