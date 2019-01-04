1/6 Around 12 crore devotees are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela starting at Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh from 15 January. PTI Around 12 crore devotees are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela starting at Prayagraj (formerly...

2/6 Sadhus of the Shri Panchayati Taponidhi Niranjani Akhada took out the Peshwai procession for the Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. PTI

3/6 Touted as the biggest cultural and religious event in the world, the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj has been accorded the status of world heritage by UNESCO. PTI

4/6 The event, which will conclude on 4 March, has been included in the list of 'intangible cultural heritage of humanity'. Representatives of 192 countries are expected to visit the Mela this year. PTI

5/6 The government has ensured all arrangements of security and sanitation at the Mela. Over 5,000 NRIs are likely to visit and thus a temporary township has been set up to accommodate the devotees. PTI