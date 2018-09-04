1/8 Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees pour milk over the idol of Lord Krishna at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Reuters Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord...

2/8 Dance and drama enactments of Lord Krishna's life are part of the celebrations. Artists dress up as Lord Krishna and Radha to perform at a programme during Janmashtami celebrations in Ranchi. PTI

3/8 In Tamil Nadu, the youngest male child of the family dresses up as Lord Krishna and rocks the oonjal, or swing. Young boys dress up as Lord Krishna take part in a competition in Chennai. PTI

4/8 Devotees throng temples to offer prayers to Lord krishna and sing devotional songs during the festival of Janmashtami. Priests and devotees participate in a rally during 'Nagar Sankirton' in Kolkata. PTI

5/8 Janmashtami is celebrated with more fervour in Mathura and Vrindavan. Devotees line up to offer prayers at the Krishna Janamsthan temple in Mathura. PTI

6/8 Communities and devotees organise processions where songs are sung to celebrate the birth of Krishna. Young children dress up as Lord Krishna participate in a procession in Jammu. AP