1/5 Five persons were killed when Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopter crashed after a technical fault in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam around 10 am on Wednesday. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

2/5 The helicopter crashed in an open field in Budgam's Garend Kalaan village. Officials had earlier said that the helicopter had caught fire after breaking into two parts. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

3/5 Visuals showed smoke emanating from the wreckage as SDRF personnel pulled out bodies of the deceased from the wreckage. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

4/5 Only one of the five deceased has been identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident. Identities of the others is yet to be ascertained. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq