1/5
Five persons were killed when Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopter crashed after a technical fault in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam around 10 am on Wednesday. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
2/5
The helicopter crashed in an open field in Budgam’s Garend Kalaan village. Officials had earlier said that the helicopter had caught fire after breaking into two parts. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
3/5
Visuals showed smoke emanating from the wreckage as SDRF personnel pulled out bodies of the deceased from the wreckage. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
4/5
Only one of the five deceased has been identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident. Identities of the others is yet to be ascertained. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
5/5
The crash happened on the day that Pakistan conducted various incidents of ceasefire violations, cross-border shelling and air space violations, a day after Indian Air Force fighter jets carried out precision strikes in Paksitan’s Balakot, Chakoti and Muzaffarabad, decimating Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
