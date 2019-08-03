Incessant rains lashed Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department said more heavy rainfall is expected in the metropolis during the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to declare a holiday in schools and colleges. PTI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also issued an advisory asking Mumbai residents to not venture into the sea or in water-logged areas in view of the IMD warning. PTI
Water-logging on tracks disrupted the suburban train services, as locals on the Central and Harbour routes were running behind schedule by 15 minutes. In this picture, a view of waterlogged railway tracks can be seen following heavy rain in Thane. PTI
In neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, heavy rains disrupted normal life. One person was electrocuted in Thane city while another suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Mumbra. PTI
Due to overnight rainfall in Thane district, roads and nullahs in some areas were flooded. The rainwater entered a few housing societies and swept away vehicles, officials said. Low-lying areas in Thane city were affected the most and parking areas were flooded. PTI
