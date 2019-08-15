1/12 In his sixth Independence Day speech as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi delivered his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. He announced the creation of the post of chief of defence staff, vowed to fulfil aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, called for checking the "population explosion" and renewed his push for 'one nation, one election'. PTI In his sixth Independence Day speech as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi delivered his address...

2/12 As a slew of significant announcements like the promise to provide piped drinking water to every household across the country marked his nearly 95-minute speech, the prime minister said his government in the second term will work towards fulfilling the people's aspirations and dreams. Image courtesy: Twitter@PIBIndia

3/12 Modi said a massive Rs 100 lakh crore will be spent on developing infrastructure that will help in achieving the target of increasing the size of the Indian economy to $5 trillion in the next five years. PTI

4/12 Modi also touched upon a host of other issues including tackling cross-border terrorism, corruption, poverty, ensuring ease of living, banning single-use plastic, curbing use of fertilisers and water conservation. PTI

5/12 Wearing a white kurta and a colourful safa, the prime minister referred to BJP's big win in the general election to Lok Sabha and said his government's return to power showed as to how despair had given way to hope. Modi (seen here) greets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image courtesy: Twitter@PIBIndia

6/12 In a clear reference to Pakistan, Modi said those who support, protect and export terrorism must be exposed. He said India is not the only target of terrorism in the region. Countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected. He is seen here inspecting the guard of honour ahead of his speech. AP

7/12 Before setting out for the Red Fort to deliver his speech, Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat. Image courtesy:Twitter@PIBIndia

8/12 A flag-hoisting ceremony was also conducted at the official residence of Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah. Shah said that Narendra Modi's speech reflects his vision and resolve to build a new India of everyone's dream. Image courtesy: Twitter@AmitShah

9/12 Independence Day celebrations were also held at the Congress headquarters where the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi hoisted the Tricolour. PTI

10/12 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hoisted the Indian flag at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. He announced that rides on DTC and cluster buses will be free for women from 29 October. PTI

11/12 Independence Day celebrations were held at the BJP headquarters amid the presence of Cabinet ministers, senior party leaders and workers. JP Nadda hoisted the Tricolour. Image courtesy: Twitter@BJP4India