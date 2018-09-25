1/5 Heavy rains lashed several areas of Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. At least eight people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state in the last two days. AP Heavy rains lashed several areas of Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. At least eight people...

Issuing a flood warning, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said excess up to 49,000 cusecs of water from Pong Dam in Kangra district would be released on Tuesday. The reservoir level in Pong Dam, also known as Beas Dam, is inching towards the danger level of 1,390 feet.

Following heavy and incessant rainfall, the Babeli Nature Park in Kullu was also affected.

Due to lanslides in Kinnaur district, roads were blocked in Wangtu and Tapti area. According to officials, restoration work is underway.