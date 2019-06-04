1/7 Large swathes of the country remained under the grip of a relentless heatwave on Tuesday with Churu in Rajasthan recording a high of 48 degrees Celsius, though rains did bring some relief to people in few areas. AP Large swathes of the country remained under the grip of a relentless heatwave on Tuesday with...

2/7 In Delhi, mercury touched a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, but the city is likely to get some respite from the sweltering heat on Eid as a partly cloudy sky, possibility of rain and thunderstorm with lightening and gusty winds up to 40 kmph are predicted. Seen here are monkeys cooling off during the heat at the South Block in Delhi. PTI In Delhi, mercury touched a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, but the city is...

3/7 In Rajasthan, Churu remained the hottest place with a high of 48 degrees Celsius, followed by Kota which sizzled at 47.3 degrees Celsius. Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jaipur and Barmer recorded a maximum of 46.8, 46.5, 45 and 44.9 degrees Celsius. AP In Rajasthan, Churu remained the hottest place with a high of 48 degrees Celsius, followed by...

4/7 Heatwave conditions persisted at many places in Haryana and Punjab too, but light rains at some places brought respite from the scorching weather. Narnaul in Haryana continued to swelter and the maximum temperature settled at 45.7 degrees Celsius. Hisar, too, braved a hot day at 44 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani sizzled at a maximum of 43.6 degrees Celsius. AP Heatwave conditions persisted at many places in Haryana and Punjab too, but light rains at some...

5/7 In Himachal Pradesh, Una was the hottest at 40 degrees Celsius whereas Keylong was the coldest at 5.2 degrees Celsius. Pandoh received the highest rain of 39 mm, followed by Mandi 25 mm, Banjar and Jogindernagar 24 mm each, Baijnath 22 mm and Mehre received 21 mm rains, the Met Centre said. Shimla recorded a high of 28.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. AP In Himachal Pradesh, Una was the hottest at 40 degrees Celsius whereas Keylong was the coldest at...

6/7 People in Gujarat got some respite as the heatwave receded on Tuesday. Surendranagar in Saurashtra region saw the maximum temperature dropping to 42.8 degree Celsius from the peak of over 45 degree Celsius recorded last week and 44.3 degree Celsius on Monday. In several parts of the state, the temperatures remained well below 40 degree Celsius. AP People in Gujarat got some respite as the heatwave receded on Tuesday. Surendranagar in...