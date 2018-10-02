1/7 India celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Vijay Ghat to pay his tribute to the Father of the Nation. Twitter/@narendramodi India celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October. Prime Minister Narendra...

2/7 Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh visited the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Twitter/@INCIndia Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan...

3/7 In Allahabad, people paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary. PTI In Allahabad, people paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary. PTI

4/7 Maharashta chief minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in Swachhata Seva Samvad Yatra in Nagpur to mark the beginning of 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi. He was joined by people from various sections of the society. Twitter/@dev_fadnavis Maharashta chief minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in Swachhata Seva Samvad Yatra in Nagpur...

5/7 School children in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram paid flower tribute to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. PTI School children in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram paid flower tribute to a statue of Mahatma...

6/7 Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in a cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Bharat Abhiyan' in Shimla to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. PTI Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in a cleanliness drive under...