1/7 Former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy during a boat ride on Udaipur’s Lake Pichola as part of her March 1962 India visit. She was accompanied by her sister Princess Lee Radziwill of Poland. Photo via Agence France-Presse. Former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy during a boat ride on Udaipur’s Lake Pichola as part of...

2/7 Former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at the Bal Sahyog Center in New Delhi on 14 March, 1962. These photos are part of her two-week goodwill visit to India and Pakistan. “It’s been a dream,” she’s been recorded commenting about the trip. Photo via Agence France-Presse. Former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at the Bal Sahyog Center in New Delhi on 14 March, 1962....

3/7 Former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee welcome former US President Jimmy Carter and Rosalind Carter during their January 1978 India visit. It was part of a seven-nation tour over nine days and ended with the controversy around Indian nuclear ambition. Photo via Getty Images. Former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee welcome former US President...

4/7 Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton with nuns at an orphanage run by Mother Teresa in New Dehli. Clinton was on the second leg of a 12-day south Asia tour in March 1995 and had announced that she would be donating around 20 beds to the home. Photo via Agence France-Presse. Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton with nuns at an orphanage run by Mother Teresa in New Dehli....

5/7 Former US President George W Bush, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former US First Lady Laura Bush and Mrs Gursharan Kaur on the White House South Lawn in Washington DC for their first summit meeting in July 2005. Among the topics of discussion were reforms to the United Nations and strengthening economic ties. In 2006, Laura and George W Bush visited India with a delegation including the then Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Richard Boucher. Bush's visit was seen primarily revolving around the so-called nuclear deal involving the civilian nuclear energy cooperation between India and the United States. Photo via Getty Images. Former US President George W Bush, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former US First...

6/7 Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the State Dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi in January 2015. The Obamas attended the Republic Day celebrations, becoming the first US President to do so. Obama is also the first to visit India twice during his presidency. Photo via Getty Images. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee with former US President Barack Obama and former First...