1/11 Torrential downpour in the state of Assam continued to wreak havoc on Monday, causing flooding on National Highway 37 and affecting 200 villages in Morigaon district alone due to the rising water levels of river Brahmaputra. PTI

2/11 Large areas of Kaziranga National Park were submerged, and the animals from the sanctuary were taken to highlands. Ferry services to Umananda Devaloi Temple, located at the Peacock Island in the middle of river Brahmaputra, were halted, leaving the priests and other people on the island stranded. PTI

3/11 The water level in the Brahmaputra river crossed the danger level in Guwahati on Monday, with Central Water Commission official telling ANI that the level is increasing 2-3 cm per hour. According to Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary, Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Department, 25 districts, 2217 villages, and 14,06,711 people have been affected by the advent of floods in the state. AP

4/11 The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with the death toll rising to 11 and affecting nearly 26.5 lakh people.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people facing the flood fury, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit. In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. PTI

5/11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the situation in Assam, assuring all support from the Centre to the state in dealing with the situation. Around 62 relief camps and 172 relief distribution centers have been set up for relief and rescue purpose. About Rs 56 crores have been released for relief purpose to different districts in Assam, an official said. PTI

6/11 According to Sarbananda Sonowal's brief to Narendra Modi, Health department and Public Health Engineering department have been directed to respond to medicare related issues and provide medicines and clean drinking water. Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department has been asked to take care of the marooned animals and keep adequate fodder stock ready for the stray animals of Kaziranga National Park, other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. PTI

7/11 In Assam, 14 NDRF teams have been deployed in flood-affected districts of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Cachar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Guwahati, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia. The personnel were operational in the low-lying areas of districts Bishwanath, Golaghat, Morigaon and Tinsukia. So far, NDRF teams have evacuated more than 3,000 people in Assam. PTI

8/11 The situation at National Highway 37 has disrupted the communication between the upper and lower districts of Assam. In addition, the forest department is fully alert on the highway in order to avoid any poaching chances by hunters. This highway starts from Sutarakandi near Karimganj in Assam and terminates at Bhali in Manipur. Reuters

9/11 Burhidehing river is flowing above its danger mark at Khowang in Dibrugarh, Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH road crossing in Kamrup, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta, Katakhal river at Matizuri in Hailakandi and Kushiyara river at Karimganj town. PTI

10/11 3,181 villages were under water and 87,607 hectares of crop areas had been damaged, while massive erosions have been witnessed at several places of Udalguri, Barpeta and Sonitpur districts. PTI