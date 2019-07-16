1/5 Five persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area on Tuesday, trapping over 40 people under the debris, civic officials said. Fire Brigade and NDRF personnel began rescue work after the collapse. PTI Five persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's...

Nine persons were injured after the Kesarbai building, located in a bustling lane off Tandel Street, crashed, a civic official said. Visuals of a child being pulled out of the debris was shown across television channels. An official later said that the child was pulled out of the rubble alive.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the building was around 100 years old. It was not in the list of dilapidated buildings and was given to a developer for redevelopment. Congress leader Milind Deora, said such incidents happens in Mumbai every year during monsoon. "Walls collapse, there are pot holes on roads where people die and young boys fall into manholes," he said, adding that it is time the government gives an explanation for this recurring problem.

Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site but the constricted lanes made it difficult to access the area. NDRF personnel carried out rescued operations manually after earth-moving equipment could not reach the crash site due to the narrow lanes. Ambulances also could not reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away.