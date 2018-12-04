1/7
A huge fire erupted on an entire mountain range near Film City road at Goregaon suburb in Mumbai on 3 December. PTI
A huge fire erupted on an entire mountain range near Film City road at Goregaon suburb in Mumbai...
2/7
The blaze was first reported at 6:21 pm in the evening and several internet users tweeted photos of the blaze from high-rises. Twitter/@ketan83
The blaze was first reported at 6:21 pm in the evening and several internet users tweeted photos...
3/7
Initially, the blaze was categorised as a Level 2 fire, but it was upgraded to a Level 3 fire as it spread a larger area. Twitter/@RuchiKhemka2
Initially, the blaze was categorised as a Level 2 fire, but it was upgraded to a Level 3 fire as...
4/7
The fire also spread towards the New MHADA Colony in Goregaon East, and fire tankers from Film City were diverted to combat the blaze. Twitter/TomKiJerry
The fire also spread towards the New MHADA Colony in Goregaon East, and fire tankers from Film...
5/7
After the blaze was upgraded to a Level 3 fire, 10 fire engines were pressed into service. The terrain made it difficult for fire engines to reach the spot. ANI
After the blaze was upgraded to a Level 3 fire, 10 fire engines were pressed into service. The...
6/7
The fire broke out in the forested hills in Habalpada and quickly spread to other areas. A thick plume of smoke was visible from far away places including the Western Express Highway. Twitter/@AatishMohite
The fire broke out in the forested hills in Habalpada and quickly spread to other areas. A thick...
7/7
Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and officials from the Forest Department and other agencies had reached the area and the fire was doused after an overnight operation. ANI
Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and officials from the Forest Department and other agencies had...