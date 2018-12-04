1/7 A huge fire erupted on an entire mountain range near Film City road at Goregaon suburb in Mumbai on 3 December. PTI A huge fire erupted on an entire mountain range near Film City road at Goregaon suburb in Mumbai...

2/7 The blaze was first reported at 6:21 pm in the evening and several internet users tweeted photos of the blaze from high-rises. Twitter/@ketan83 The blaze was first reported at 6:21 pm in the evening and several internet users tweeted photos...

3/7 Initially, the blaze was categorised as a Level 2 fire, but it was upgraded to a Level 3 fire as it spread a larger area. Twitter/@RuchiKhemka2 Initially, the blaze was categorised as a Level 2 fire, but it was upgraded to a Level 3 fire as...

4/7 The fire also spread towards the New MHADA Colony in Goregaon East, and fire tankers from Film City were diverted to combat the blaze. Twitter/TomKiJerry The fire also spread towards the New MHADA Colony in Goregaon East, and fire tankers from Film...

5/7 After the blaze was upgraded to a Level 3 fire, 10 fire engines were pressed into service. The terrain made it difficult for fire engines to reach the spot. ANI After the blaze was upgraded to a Level 3 fire, 10 fire engines were pressed into service. The...

6/7 The fire broke out in the forested hills in Habalpada and quickly spread to other areas. A thick plume of smoke was visible from far away places including the Western Express Highway. Twitter/@AatishMohite The fire broke out in the forested hills in Habalpada and quickly spread to other areas. A thick...