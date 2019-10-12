1/12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday agreed to set up a new mechanism for matters relating to trade and investment and felt the two countries should cooperate on important regional and global issues at the second informal India-China summit held in Tamil Nadu's Mallapuram. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday agreed to set up a new...

Modi had around five-and-half hours of one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on 11 and 12 October. Modi and Xi were at an exhibition of artefacts and handloom at Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam. PTI

Modi gifted a handmade large sized silk shawl to Xi, which bore an embossment of the Chinese president in gold with zari embellishments on a bright red silk background. The shawl was made by weavers of a Coimbatore-based society. Jinping in return gifted a porcelain memento, which had Modi's image. Gifts presented to the Chinese leader on Friday included a Tanjore art painting from Poompuhar, a dancing Saraswati, a glass painting and a lamp. PTI

Mamallapuram artists welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Fisherman's Cove resort in Kovalam, which was the venue of meetings between the leaders, delegation-level talks and a lunch hosted by the Indian premier on Saturday. PTI

Ahead of his meetings with Xi, Modi also released a video of his morning walk ritual on his Twitter profile. The prime minister could be seen cleaning the Kovalam beach alongside and also said that one must strive to stay fit and healthy. PTI

Chinese president Xi Jinping thanked India for its warm hospitality. He said that China and India are important neighbours and the two biggest economies. Xi added that he looked forward to furthering discussions on bilateral ties on India. He also invited Modi for a summit in China soon and the latter accepted his invitation. The dates of the summit will be decided later. PTI

Briefing the media after the two-day informal summit between India and China, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that China agreed to take sincere action to address India's concerns on the trade deficit. The Chinese side also proposed that a high-level trade discussion channel be set up to address these specific concerns, he added. President Xi has assured that India's concerns over Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will be duly discussed. Kashmir was deliberately kept away from the otherwise freewheeling conversation, during which the leaders agreed that both countries should work together to deal with the challenge of terrorism. PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at the airport in Chennai on Friday for the informal bilateral summit with Prime Minister Modi. He was welcomed with a cultural programme featuring over 500 performers. PTI

While Modi flew to Mamallapuram in a chopper, Xi travelled by road from Chennai in a specially flown-in Hongqi, a luxury Chinese car. Seen here is Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on his arrival in Chennai on Friday. PTI

Dressed in a traditional veshti, angavastram and shirt, Modi strolled with Xi through the UNESCO world heritage sites of Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butterball, Pancha Ratha and Shore temple on Friday. PTI

The prime minister explained to the Chinese leader the historical significance of the seventh-century monuments built during the Pallava dynasty in this coastal town which had historical links with China's Fujian province on Friday. PTI