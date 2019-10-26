1/9 On the occasion of Diwali, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government celebrated Deepotsav or the festival of lamps in Ayodhya, where over 5.5 lakh earthen lamps or diyas were lit by devotees. The celebrations also saw artists gathering for the Deepotsav processions- a symbolic descent of Lord Ram and Sita. PTI On the occasion of Diwali, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government celebrated Deepotsav...

2/9 rajya abhishek (coronation) of the symbolic Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman was done, followed by their aarti by the chief minister and Ramlila performances. A 'Ram Darbar' was erected at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya. PTI" title="The stage at the amphitheatre-style Ram Katha Park was made to imitate the "courtroom of a grand palace" where the rajya abhishek (coronation) of the symbolic Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman was done, followed by their aarti by the chief minister and Ramlila performances. A 'Ram Darbar' was erected at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya. PTI" data-url="https://www.firstpost.com/photos/india-gallery/diwali-2019-yogi-adityanath-participates-in-ayodhya-deepotsav-widows-in-vrindavan-bsf-jawans-light-lamps-burst-crackers-7559811-2.html" data-desc="The stage at the amphitheatre-style Ram Katha Park was made to imitate the "courtroom of a grand palace" where the rajya abhishek (coronation) of the symbolic Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman was done, followed by their aarti by the chief minister and Ramlila performances. A 'Ram Darbar' was erected at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya. PTI" alt="Diwali 2019: Yogi Adityanath participates in Ayodhya Deepotsav; widows in Vrindavan, BSF jawans light lamps, burst crackers" data-index="12" data-photo-id="2" /> The stage at the amphitheatre-style Ram Katha Park was made to imitate the "courtroom of a grand palace" where the rajya abhishek (coronation) of the symbolic Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman was done, followed by their aarti by the chief minister and Ramlila performances. A 'Ram Darbar' was erected at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya. PTI

3/9 The Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat too wore a festive look on Diwali. Lamps were lit in the periphery of the tourist attraction. PTI The Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat too wore a festive look on Diwali. Lamps were lit...

4/9 A view of illuminated Krishna Janamsthan temple ahead of Diwali festival in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. PTI A view of illuminated Krishna Janamsthan temple ahead of Diwali festival in Mathura, Uttar...

5/9 The illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of 'Bandi Chhor Divas' and Diwali celebrations in Amritsar, Punjab attracted a lot of visitors. PTI The illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of 'Bandi Chhor Divas' and Diwali celebrations in...

6/9 A sports complex was transformed as sportspersons lit lamps and candles at Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium during 'track pujan' ahead of Diwali in Allahabad. PTI A sports complex was transformed as sportspersons lit lamps and candles at Madan Mohan Malviya...

7/9 The Armed forces, too, celebrated the festival away from their families. Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers lit candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence in Agartala. PTI The Armed forces, too, celebrated the festival away from their families. Border Security Force...

8/9 In Jammu, BSF soldiers took part in Diwali celebrations by lighting candles during near the International Border fence at Pargwa. PTI In Jammu, BSF soldiers took part in Diwali celebrations by lighting candles during near the...