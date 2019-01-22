1/7 The National Capital woke up to a day of heavy rains, thunder and hailstorm and gusty winds which improved the air quality in the city. ANI The National Capital woke up to a day of heavy rains, thunder and hailstorm and gusty winds which...

As the temperature grew colder, hailstorms in the morning surprised many as cold wave conditions have gripped the whole of northern India.

On Monday, the city witnessed light rains, a day after recording one of the warmest January days in years.

The Met office had predicted light rain for Tuesday but most of the city was unprepared for the darkening skies and pelting rain since morning.

Vast stretches of the city, including Chhatarpur, were waterlogged as Delhi Traffic Police grappled with enormous traffic jams in the aftermath of the rain.

Meanwhile, snow covered parts of north India including Tehri.