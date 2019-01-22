1/7
The National Capital woke up to a day of heavy rains, thunder and hailstorm and gusty winds which improved the air quality in the city. ANI
2/7
As the temperature grew colder, hailstorms in the morning surprised many as cold wave conditions have gripped the whole of northern India. Twitter/@HimanK17Gupta
3/7
On Monday, the city witnessed light rains, a day after recording one of the warmest January days in years. Twitter/@TempestJune
4/7
The Met office had predicted light rain for Tuesday but most of the city was unprepared for the darkening skies and pelting rain since morning. Twitter/ParamShobhit
5/7
Vast stretches of the city, including Chhatarpur, were waterlogged as Delhi Traffic Police grappled with enormous traffic jams in the aftermath of the rain. ANI
6/7
Meanwhile, snow covered parts of north India including Tehri. ANI
7/7
At Ranikhet in Uttarakhand, a fresh layer of snow gave an Armyman an opportunity to click a photograph. ANI
