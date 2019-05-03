1/8 Traffic movement in a road leading to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar was blocked after some trees were uprooted. Sonali Singh/101Reporters Traffic movement in a road leading to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar was blocked after some...

2/8 A lady police officer ferrying affected people to safer locations in Kendrapara, Odisha. Team 101Reporters A lady police officer ferrying affected people to safer locations in Kendrapara, Odisha. Team...

3/8 A wind-uprooted sign lies on the road after Cyclone Fani made landfall in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. PTI A wind-uprooted sign lies on the road after Cyclone Fani made landfall in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. PTI

4/8 The Penthakota shelter home in Puri where around 200 people have been stationed. Those living in the low lying areas and closer to the Puri beach were shifted to several shelter homes by the district administration. Sonali Singh/101Reporters The Penthakota shelter home in Puri where around 200 people have been stationed. Those living in...

5/8 Numerous trees were uprooted in Bhubaneswar as Fani hit the capital city. Bibhuti Mohapatro /101Reporters Numerous trees were uprooted in Bhubaneswar as Fani hit the capital city. Bibhuti Mohapatro...

6/8 The heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur in Puri suffered substantial damage. Monalisa Patsani/101Reporters The heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur in Puri suffered substantial damage. Monalisa...

7/8 Rescue officials have been stationed at several parts of the state. This photo is from Bhubaneswar. A Ghose/101Reporters Rescue officials have been stationed at several parts of the state. This photo is from...