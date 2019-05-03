Traffic movement in a road leading to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar was blocked after some trees were uprooted. Sonali Singh/101Reporters
A lady police officer ferrying affected people to safer locations in Kendrapara, Odisha. Team 101Reporters
A wind-uprooted sign lies on the road after Cyclone Fani made landfall in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. PTI
The Penthakota shelter home in Puri where around 200 people have been stationed. Those living in the low lying areas and closer to the Puri beach were shifted to several shelter homes by the district administration. Sonali Singh/101Reporters
Numerous trees were uprooted in Bhubaneswar as Fani hit the capital city. Bibhuti Mohapatro /101Reporters
The heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur in Puri suffered substantial damage. Monalisa Patsani/101Reporters
Rescue officials have been stationed at several parts of the state. This photo is from Bhubaneswar. A Ghose/101Reporters
Office goers could be seen waiting for a ferry to travel across a river during rainfall in Kolkata on Friday. As Cyclone Fani moved closer, the West Bengal government sounded an alert in coastal East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts, asking tourists to leave seaside destinations and directing fishermen not to venture into the sea. PTI
