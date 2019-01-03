1/6 With India's winter season in full swing, cold wave-like conditions have been recorded across the nation. The winter chill has gripped several parts of northern, western and central India. Reuters With India's winter season in full swing, cold wave-like conditions have been recorded across the...

2/6 Delhi saw the third coldest December in the past 50 years last year with an average minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the biting cold weather conditions is likely to continue for the next two to three days over Delhi-NCR region due to the northwesterly winds. AP Delhi saw the third coldest December in the past 50 years last year with an average minimum...

3/6 While Jammu and Kashmir reeled under sub-zero temperatures under the grip of "Chillai-Kalan" – the 40-day harshest period of winter — the residents of its capital city Srinagar, meanwhile, experienced respite from the intense cold, a meteorological department official said. Reuters While Jammu and Kashmir reeled under sub-zero temperatures under the grip of "Chillai-Kalan" –...

4/6 In Himachal Pradesh, the Chenab river was partially frozen despite cold wave conditions subsiding slightly. However, the IMD has predicted heavy snowfall and hailstorms in the state over the next few days. PTI In Himachal Pradesh, the Chenab river was partially frozen despite cold wave conditions subsiding...

5/6 Cold conditions also prevailed in the southern part of the nation, with Maharashtra's Nagpur recording colder temperatures than Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on 30 December, 2018. Frost was seen forming in Tamil Nadu's Ooty town as well. PTI Cold conditions also prevailed in the southern part of the nation, with Maharashtra's Nagpur...