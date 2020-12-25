Christmas 2020: Small gatherings, prayers with masks; COVID-19 pandemic shadows celebrations [Photos]
Christmas festivities began Friday, with hundreds of millions across the world under coronavirus restrictions celebrating a pared-down version of a holiday typically marked by travel and large gatherings
1/7
Millions of people across the world have marked a grim Christmas as coronavirus infections exploded, political leaders warned them not to travel or gather in large groups in view of the coronavirus pandemic. AP
2/7
Normally, the streets would be abuzz with people and activities, but this year, amid the pandemic, people have improvised celebrations with silent prayers and small gatherings. PTI
3/7
Christian devotees wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus offer prayers at Sacred Heart Shrine Church on Christmas in Chennai. AFP
4/7
On the global front, celebrations were muted too, with all worshippers wearing masks. In this picture, a sign reads "Please wear a mask" as Christian worshippers arrive at the Petrus church in Bremerhaven for a "Christmas Vespers" mass in Bremerhaven, northern Germany. AFP
5/7
In response to pandemic-induced restrictions, Pope Francis wasn't able to appear on the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica this year, but opted to deliver his annual address on world issues from inside the Apostolic Palace. AP
6/7
In this picture, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa (C) leads Christmas morning mass at the Church of the Nativity, the site where Jesus Christ is believed to have been born, in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. AFP
7/7
Germany has been forced to cancel its famous Christmas markets, while in Kuwait, churches were closed until 10 January. For many, the isolation that has defined the past year will continue into Christmas Day and beyond - such as in Belgium, where residents are largely limited to welcoming a single visitor. AFP