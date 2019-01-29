1/7 The Beating Retreat ceremony organised at Delhi's Raisina Hill on 29 January every year, marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. Reuters The Beating Retreat ceremony organised at Delhi's Raisina Hill on 29 January every year, marks...

2/7 The celebrations include performances by three wings of the military - Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army developed the unique exercise by the massed bands. Reuters

3/7 In 2019, the centuries-old military tradition saw five Military bands and 15 pipes and drum bands from regimental centres and battalions participate in the ceremony. Reuters

4/7 The ceremony started with the arrival of President Ram Nath Kovind guarded by his well-decorated bodyguards. Reuters

5/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Vijay Chowk to attend the ceremony. After the event, Modi greeted the crowd. Reuters

6/7 As per the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the chiefs of the three armed forces were present for the ceremony. Twitter/@PIB_India