Tourists thronged the famous tulip garden in Srinagar, also known as the Siraj Bagh and Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Image courtesy: PTI
Siraj Bagh is Asia’s biggest tulip garden, which was opened for tourists on 1 April and can be visited till 5 May. Image courtesy: PTI
The garden was inaugurated in 2008 by then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Image courtesy: PTI
Even though the lakhs of tulips in various colours remain the tourist attraction, the garden has various other varieties of flowers, trees and fountains. Image courtesy: PTI
The garden sees high tourist footfalls every year. Apart from the Dal Lake, the garden also offers views of the Nishat Bagh, Pari Mahal and Chashma Shahi Bagh in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir. Image courtesy: PTI
