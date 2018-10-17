1/8 Heavy security was deployed at Nilakkal base camp where several protesters were detained by the police who had come to intimidate women devotees making their way to the shrine. Firstpost/TK Devasia Heavy security was deployed at Nilakkal base camp where several protesters were detained by the...

2/8 A woman from Andhra Pradesh had to return without visiting the temple as she was not allowed to enter. Firstpost/ TK Devasia A woman from Andhra Pradesh had to return without visiting the temple as she was not allowed to...

3/8 Members of the Ayappa Seva Sangam held protests at the base camp in Nilakkal. Firstpost/TK Devasia Members of the Ayappa Seva Sangam held protests at the base camp in Nilakkal. Firstpost/TK Devasia

4/8 Young policewomen were deployed to ensure that women devotees are protected. Firstpost/TK Devasia Young policewomen were deployed to ensure that women devotees are protected. Firstpost/TK Devasia

5/8 Members of the Save Sabarimala forum staged a protest at the foot of the hilltop. Firstpost/TK Devasia Members of the Save Sabarimala forum staged a protest at the foot of the hilltop. Firstpost/TK...

6/8 Several devotees arrived to protest against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all ages an entry into the Sabarimala temple. 101Reporters Several devotees arrived to protest against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all...

7/8 Members of the state Congress party held a gathering to showcase their solidarity with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa. They claimed it was not a protest. Firstpost/TK Devasia Members of the state Congress party held a gathering to showcase their solidarity with the...