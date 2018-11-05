1/6 The Signature Bridge over the Yamuna river was inaugurated in Delhi on Sunday by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi chief minister attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country needs bridges, schools and hospitals, not temples and statues for progress. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @AamAadmiParty The Signature Bridge over the Yamuna river was inaugurated in Delhi on Sunday by Chief Minister...

2/6 Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia said that the bridge will be a centre of attraction among local and international tourists who come to Delhi to visit historical monuments and buildings like India Gate and Qutub Minar. Image courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia said that the bridge will be a centre of attraction among...

3/6 The new landmark connects the Wazirabad barrage across the Yamuna river to the inner city and will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. PTI The new landmark connects the Wazirabad barrage across the Yamuna river to the inner city and...

4/6 The bridge will be a big relief to a huge number of commuters, who would earlier be stuck up in long traffic jams over a narrow bridge in Wazirabad area. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @AamAadmiParty The bridge will be a big relief to a huge number of commuters, who would earlier be stuck up in...

5/6 "If Nehru had chosen to build temples and statues instead of institutions like BHEL and SAIL, then the country would not have progressed. The country would languish in the 15th century if temples and mosques are given preferences over science, technology and research," Kejriwal said. PTI "If Nehru had chosen to build temples and statues instead of institutions like BHEL and SAIL,...