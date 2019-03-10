1/12
Mukesh Ambani (far right) seen with his entire family before the wedding of elder son Akash and Shloka Mehta. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Anil Ambani (second from right) seen with wife, Tina Ambani and their two sons. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon seen with his wife at the Akash-Shloka wedding. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a deep blue kurta for Akash and Shloka's wedding. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Aamir Khan complimented wife Kiran Rao's blue ensemble with a pristine white kurta. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair seen with wife at the Akash-Shloka wedding. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Mukesh Ambani's niece Ishita Salgaonkar arrives for Akash and Shloka's wedding. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh is seen with wife at the Akash-Shloka wedding. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Former Indian cricketer Kiran More arrives with his wife for Akash Ambani's wedding. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Brian T Moynihan, Bank of America's CEO (centre) is greeted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Mitchell McClenaghan (right) with his girlfriend Renee Brown at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Shane Bond (far right) donned a pink kurta for the wedding ceremony. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
