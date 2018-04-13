1/6 Students and women organisations protested in New Delhi on Thursday against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence. Reuters Students and women organisations protested in New Delhi on Thursday against the Kathua and Unnao...

2/6 Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a midnight protest by party workers at India Gate against the "slumber" of Narendra Modi government over the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. PTI

3/6 The candlelight protest was called at a short notice and saw people converging at India Gate in sizeable numbers to express their support. Twitter@RahulGandhi

4/6 Several people had brought their children as well, but at times, the crowd appeared to be getting out of control. Priyanka Vadra was shoved by some, prompting her to ask people to maintain calm and remember the "cause" for which they had come there. PTI

5/6 Villagers in Kathua sat on a hunger strike demanding a CBI probe into the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in the district. Reuters