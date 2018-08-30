1/6 Jinson Johnson won gold in the Men's 1500 metres, clocking in at 3 minute 44.72 seconds. AP Jinson Johnson won gold in the Men's 1500 metres, clocking in at 3 minute 44.72 seconds. AP

The Indian quartet of Hima Das, MR Poovamma, Sarita Gayakwad and VK Bismaya won gold in the women's 4x400 metres relay, clocking in at 3:28.72.

Kunhu Muhammed, Dharun Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Arokia Rajiv finished second in the Men's 4x400 Relay to win silver with a time of 3:01.85.

Seema Punia cleared a best distance of 62.26m in the women's discus throw event and won a bronze medal for her performance.

Chitra Unnikrishnan won her first-ever medal, a bronze, at the Asian Games after clocking a time of 4:12.56 minutes in the women's 1500 metres event.