Jinson Johnson won gold in the Men's 1500 metres, clocking in at 3 minute 44.72 seconds. AP
The Indian quartet of Hima Das, MR Poovamma, Sarita Gayakwad and VK Bismaya won gold in the women's 4x400 metres relay, clocking in at 3:28.72. AP
Kunhu Muhammed, Dharun Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Arokia Rajiv finished second in the Men's 4x400 Relay to win silver with a time of 3:01.85. AP
Seema Punia cleared a best distance of 62.26m in the women's discus throw event and won a bronze medal for her performance. AP
Chitra Unnikrishnan won her first-ever medal, a bronze, at the Asian Games after clocking a time of 4:12.56 minutes in the women's 1500 metres event.. AP
The Indian men's hockey team lost in a penalty shootout, after drawing 22 in regulation time in their semi-final match against Malaysia. They will play Pakistan for a bronze medal. AP
