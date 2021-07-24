India clinch ODI series 2-1 as Sri Lanka beat visitors by 3 wickets (DLS method) in third ODI [Photos]
Check out key events from the third ODI played between India and Sri Lanka on Friday.
India lift trophy after clinching the three-match series 2-1. They lost the third ODI against Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (DLS Method). AP
After winning the toss, India opted to bat first. Despite losing his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan early, Prithvi Shaw carried on and finished one short of fifty. AP
Sanju Samson was among the five Indian players to mae debut in the third ODI. He missed his fifty by just four runs but his knock helped India post 225. AP
Sri Lanka's opener Avishka Fernando laid the foundation of home team's victory with a fine knock of 76 runs off 98 balls. He anchored the innings well in the chase. AP
Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a quickfire 65 off 56 balls, that included 12 boundaries in total. AP
In the end, Akila Dananjaya, right, and Ramesh Mendis took their team across the finish line. AP