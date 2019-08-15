1/9 Celebrations to mark the 73rd Independence Day were held across India on Thursday. In the North East, celebrations were held peacefully amid tight security. Pictured here are Assamese Deori tribal women performing a traditional dance during the celebrations in Gauhati. PTI Celebrations to mark the 73rd Independence Day were held across India on Thursday. In the North...

2/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the Red Fort amid a thunderous applause, unfurled the National Flag at the 17th Century Mughal monument and then delivered his first Independence Day address of his second term in office. PTI

3/9 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Birla unfurled the National Flag at the Parliament, and said there was an atmosphere of joy and happiness across the country on the festive occasion. PTI

4/9 President Ram Nath Kovind laid wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind laid wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. PTI

5/9 Freedom fighters were felicitated by former chief minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi district. PTI

6/9 Ladakh, which will become a Union Territory on 31 October after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated Independence Day with fervour. MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, whose recent speech in the Lok Sabha after abrogation of the state's special status drew praises, was seen dancing and playing the drums along with locals. PTI

7/9 Members of the Muslim community held a rally in Jodhpur. At the state's official event in Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that every government since independence has contributed in the development of the nation. PTI

8/9 In Madurai, students performed 'Mallar Kambam', an ancient form of gymnastics during the celebrations. PTI