India-Bangladesh Bandhan Express resumes service after two years
Besides Bandhan Express, Maitree Express also resumed services on Sunday after a long gap of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic
1/5
Passenger train services -- Bandhan Express -- between Bangladesh and India resumed on Sunday, two years after it was paused due to the outbreak of coronavirus. AFP
2/5
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier along with a sniffer dog inspects a coach of the Bandhan Express train that connects Kolkata in India to Khulna in Bangladesh, before its departure at a railway station in Kolkata on 29 May, 2022. AFP
3/5
Kolkata to Khulna Bandhan Express flagged off at the Sealdah station, Kolkata. Twitter/ @drmsdah
4/5
Bangladeshi passengers hold up their passports and tickets. Only 19 passengers were on Bandhan Express on the first day. Twitter/ @drmsdah
5/5
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier gestures next to the Bandhan Express before its departure at the Sealdah railway station in Kolkata on 29 May. AFP