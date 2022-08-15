Independent India at 75, at a glance
On Monday, India marked 75 years of Independence with great pride and pomp. The country gained freedom from British colonial rule on 15 August, 1947
Jammu and Kashmir is on the move. I call upon every section of the society to make their valuable contribution to a happy, peaceful and prosperous UT. On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to make Jammu and Kashmir nasha-mukt, bhrashtachar-mukt and rozgaar-yukt, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday. AP
Sovereignty is non-negotiable and Assam will never leave India," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a message to militant groups ULFA(I) and NSCN who have called for a ‘boycott’ of Independence Day celebrations and "total shutdown" in five northeastern states, including Assam on Monday. AP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said every Indian should be proud of the country and its parliamentary democracy. Here, Kathak dancers perform during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow. AP
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee unfurled the tricolour at the main function in Kolkata's Red Road. Here, performers in traditional Bengali attire take out a tableau of Durga Puja. AP
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami celebrated India’s 75th Independence day by urging people to take the opportunity to strengthen their sense of loyalty and dedication towards the country and the state. Twitter/ @pushkardhami
On his first Independence Day celebration as chief minister, Manik Saha Launched a scathing attack on erstwhile regimes of Tripura, saying that the previous governments have deliberately suppressed the history, tradition and culture of the Manikya dynasty that had ruled the former princely state and it is the BJP-IPFT government that gave the tribal people of the state their due respect. Twitter/ @DrManikSaha2
Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio urged all the negotiating parties, involved in the Naga peace process, to “rise above differences” to reach an early solution during his Independence Day speech at Kohima. Twitter/ @PIBKohima
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik launched the 'Non-Violence Rath' to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhiji. Twitter/@CMO_Odisha
ITBP personnel celebrate Independence Day in#Ladakh at 18,000 feet. The force has scaled 75 peaks simultaneously on Monday as part of the Mission 'Amritarohan' and hoisted the National Flag atop those 75 peaks to set a record. Twitter/ @journo_jitendra
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government has decided to launch new schemes on sanitation, nutrition, and for the well-being of farmers, labourers and the brave soldiers of the state on the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Here, people aboard a vintage car take part in bike rally on the occasion, in Bengaluru. PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off a motorbike rally from state capital Imphal to Mao town on the Nagaland border to mark the 75 years of India's Independence. The rally, organised by the Home Department and the state police, will cover a distance of 105 km. Twitter/ @manipur_cmo
The 75 years of Indian independence was celebrated on a grand scale in all the six zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The day was dedicated to celebrating the latent talent of folk artists and history of Telangana. Here, Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel march during the celebrations in Hyderabad. AP
Greeting people on Independence Day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took many bold decisions, including abolishing special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and surgical and air strikes. On the day he felicitated the families of freedom fighters and NCC cadets in the state. Twitter/ @mlkhattar
The traditional flag hoisting ceremonies were led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the state function in Vijayawada. Following which he reviewed the ceremonial guard of honour, followed by a parade, at a government function in Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called on the people of the state to wage a war against social maladies like unemployment, corruption and communalism to realise the dreams of freedom fighters and make the state 'rangla' (vibrant) again. Twitter/ @PunjabGovtIndia
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day said his government's priority is to work for the common man and is committed towards extending reservation benefits to Other Backward Classes, Maratha and Dhangar communities. Here, students of Anjuman Islam College wearing tricoloured hijab take a selfie during a cultural programme organised in Mumbai. PTI
Four Himachal Pradesh Police personnel get medals for their service on Monday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated them and said it was a reward for dedication and commitment towards duty and hoped that other police officers and officials would emulate the footsteps of these officers to excel in their respective fields. Twitter/ @jairamthakurbjp
Across the state of Gujarat, people put up the tricolour on the gates of their societies, houses, commercial establishments, auto-rickshaws, two and four-wheelers and other vehicles to express patriotism and support to the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched on 13 August. Twitter/@CMOGuj
The Sikkim government headed by Prem Singh Tamang officially launched the Aama & Vatsalya Yojana for the welfare of the women during the Independence Day celebrations held at Bhaichung stadium, Namchi. Twitter/ @PSTamangGolay
Mahatma Gandhi epitomised all lofty humanitarian principles like secularism, equality, brotherhood, simplicity, honesty and discipline and he is among the great national symbols that should be reminded often to the people, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said in his Independence Day address after unfurling the tricolour from Fort St George. Twitter/@CMOTamilnadu
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the combined march past of various security personnel. He also gave away the President's police medals for meritorious and commendable services. Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj
Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday said his government has been taking concrete steps to strengthen the internal security of the state. He urged people to make Mizoram a land of peace and prosperity. ‘Let us join hands to face the challenges of tomorrow through a common commitment towards peace, prosperity and social justice’. Twitter/@mizoraminsta
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag at his residence in Jaipur on Independence Day. He also greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day and paid his tribute to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti. Twitter/ @ashokgehlot51
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said during his Independence Day address to the state that the three-pronged strategy of "trust, development and security" played a crucial role in effectively checking Naxalism in the state. Twitter/ @ChhattisgarhCMO
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar vowed during his independence day speech that his new government is not only committed to fulfilling the promise of 10 lakh jobs, made by his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, but would like to exceed the employment generation target twice over. Twitter/ @NitishKumar
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday appealed to all newly elected panchayat members to be a part of the government's 'Swayampurna Goa' scheme and make it a success that aims to to explore opportunities within the villages to make them self-sustainable. Sawant on the 75 Independence Day paid his tribute to freedom fighters, martyrs at the Martyr's Memorial, Patradevi. Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister launched drone services on Monday. He said, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India world's drone hub, the state has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture and disaster management in collaboration with World Economic Forum. Twitter/ @PemaKhanduBJP
Federalism is the foundation of the Indian Constitution as well as the basis of the country's existence and therefore, it should be kept in mind while moving forward, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his Independence Day speech on Monday. Twitter/ @iprdkerala
Seventy-five years of independence is a huge milestone in the history of our country. This year also coincides with 50 years of statehood for Meghalaya. Today is a momentous day – a day to reaffirm our commitment to values of courage, non-violence, kindness, and empathy that inspired our freedom struggle and the hill state movement, said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Monday. Twitter/ @SangmaConrad