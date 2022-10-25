In pictures: 'Wish you love, light, prosperity', India cricketers and former stars celebrate Diwali
While the members of the India squad for the T20 World Cup are busy in Australia, other Indian cricketers and former stars celebrated Diwali with their families and shared the pictures on their Twitter accounts.
Yuzvendra Chahal posted pictures with his wife Dhanashree Verma wishing everyone on Diwali. Chahal is currently in Australia with the team for T20 World Cup. Image: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Twitter account
Ravindra Jadeja is missing the T20 World Cup due to an injury and he celebrated Diwali at home. Image: Ravindra Jadeja’s Twitter account
Former India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj posted a video on her Twitter account extending her wishes for Diwali. Image: Screenshot
Gautam Gambhir celebrated Diwali with his family this time. He is also doing commentary for 2022 T20 World Cup. Image: Gautam Gambhir’s Twitter account
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan posted a picture of him celebrating Diwali with wife Sagarika Ghatge. Image: Zaheer Khan’s Twitter account
Shreyas Iyer lit up Twitter with pictures of him celebrating Diwali with his family. Image: Shreyas Iyer’s Twitter account
India cricketer Deepti Sharma posted a picture from her home celebrating Diwali. Image: Deepti Sharma’s Twitter account
Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated the festival of lights at home with his wife. Image: Cheteshwar Pujara’s Twitter account
Shubman Gill also got the opportunity to spent time with his family on this Diwali. Image: Shubman Gill’s Twitter account
Mayank Agarwal on Twitter wrote: “Wishing the goodness of this festive season dwells within you & stays throughout the year. Happy Deepavali”. Image: Mayank Agarwal’s Twitter account