IN PICS: Meet WAGs of Australian cricketers
From David Warner's wife Candice Warner to Glenn Maxwell's Indian origin partner Vini Ramani, meet Australia cricket players' wives and girlfriends.
1/12
Australia opener David Warner tied the knot with Candice Warner in 2015. She is a retired Australian professional ironwoman and surf lifesaver. She is regularly seen in reels with Warner. (Photo Source: David Warner/Instagram)
2/12
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is married to Alyssa Healy. She plays for the Australian women’s national cricket team. Healy has won the women’s T20 World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020 and the women’s World Cup in 2013. (Photo Source: Mitchell Starc/Instagram)
3/12
Aaron Finch and Amy Finch got married in April 2018 after being engaged for almost two years. (Photo Source: Aaron Finch/Instagram)
4/12
Former Australia captain Steve Smith is married to Dani Willis. The two started dating back in 2011. Dani Willis was a commerce and law student at Macquarie University. The couple got engaged in June 2017 and later tied the knot in September 2018. (Photo Source: Steve Smith/Instagram)
5/12
Australia player Ashton Agar married to Madeleine in 2022. (Photo Source: Ashton Agar/Instagram)
6/12
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Vini Ramani in 2022. The couple got engaged in 2020. Vini Raman is a Melbourne-based pharmacist. Since Vini has an Indian background, the couple got married in Indian tradition as well. (Photo Source: Glenn Maxwell/Instagram)
7/12
Australia’s newest sensation Tim David is married to Stephanie Kershaw who is a field hockey player representing Australia. (Photo Source: Tim David/Instagram)
8/12
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins got married to then-fiancee Becky Boston in 2022. (Photo Source: Pat Cummins/Instagram)
9/12
Spinner Adam Zampa is married to Hattie Leigh Palmer. The couple tied the knot in 2021. (Photo Source: Adam Zampa/Instagram)
10/12
Daniel Sams got married to Danii in December 2015. “I love that we are going to make a commitment to each other at the end of the year to be with each other forever,” Sams had written in one of his posts on Instagram. (Photo Source: Daniel Sams/Instagram)
11/12
Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade tied the knot with Julia in 2013. (Photo Source: Matthew Wade/Instagram)
12/12
Cameron Green is in a relationship with Emily Redwood. She is a nutritionist and dietician. (Photo Source: Cameron Green/ Instagram)