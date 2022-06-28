Photos

In Pics| 46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in US state of Texas

This is among the deadliest tragedies involving people attempting to cross the US border from Mexico in recent decades

FP Staff June 28, 2022 15:34:29 IST
Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor-trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, 27 June, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP)
A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and discovered the gruesome scene, Police Chief William McManus said. (AP)
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the 46 who died had “families who were likely trying to find a better life.” (AP)
This is among the deadliest tragedies involving people attempting to cross the US border from Mexico in recent decades. (AP)
The home countries of the immigrants and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road were not immediately known. (AP)
