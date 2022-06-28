In Pics| 46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in US state of Texas
This is among the deadliest tragedies involving people attempting to cross the US border from Mexico in recent decades
1/5
Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor-trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, 27 June, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP)
2/5
A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and discovered the gruesome scene, Police Chief William McManus said. (AP)
3/5
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the 46 who died had “families who were likely trying to find a better life.” (AP)
4/5
5/5
The home countries of the immigrants and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road were not immediately known. (AP)