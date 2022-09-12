In Photos: Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022
Team India's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup was announced on Monday. Check out photos of each member here.
1/19
Captain Rohit Sharma will be leading India at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, and will be hoping his team finally ends the ICC trophy drought Down Under. AP
2/19
KL Rahul has been named India’s vice-captain for the tournament. Rahul was India’s stand-in captain when they beat Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage. AP
3/19
Virat Kohli notched up his 71st international century when India played Afghanistan at the recently-concluded Asia Cup, ending a long wait. He will be hoping to replicate that form in the T20 World Cup. AP
4/19
Suryakumar Yadav’s presence will bolster the Indian batting lineup. AP
5/19
He has proved his worth in T20Is this year with the bat, and Deepak Hooda finds himself a place in India’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad, AP
6/19
He may not have had the Asia Cup he wanted, but Rishabh Pant would be hoping to return to form while he battles for that place in the playing XI. AP
7/19
A productive IPL 2022 season with the bat, where he scored 330 runs in the tournament, and potent finishing abilities at the age of 37 Dinesh Karthik too has booked his ticket to Australia. AFP
8/19
India finally seem to have got their all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, who will be raring to go in Australia. AP
9/19
The experienced R Ashwin will be leading India’s spin department. AP
10/19
He missed the 2021 T20 World Cup, but Yuzvendra Chahal has been picked in India’s squad for the 2022 edition. AP
11/19
With Ravindra Jadeja missing out on the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury, Axar Patel has been named in squad as a like-for-like replacement. Twitter @ICC
12/19
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since suffering a back injury in July, but he cleared fitness at the National Cricket Academy and is in the India squad for the T20 World Cup. AP
13/19
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in sublime form in T20Is this year, picking up 31 wickets in just 22 T20Is. He too finds a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad. AP
14/19
Harshal Patel had sustained a side strain in July, and underwent rehabilitation at the NCA. He is now fit and in India’s T20 World Cup squad. AP
15/19
Arshdeep Singh completes the main squad, having been a revelation to Team India with 14 wickets in 11 T20Is. AP
16/19
Mohammed Shami has not played a T20I for India since late last year, and only finds a place in the reserves. AP
17/19
Deepak Chahar fought for his place against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but only found his name in the reserves. Twitter @ICC
18/19
Shreyas Iyer has struggled playing short balls, and he has fallen well short of a direct place in the squad. He is also named as one of the standby players. AP
19/19
Ravi Bishnoi faced stiff competition from Yuzvendra Chahal but the latter got his place in the main squad. Bishnoi, though, has been named in the reserves. AP