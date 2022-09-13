In Photos: Sri Lanka cricketers celebrate Asia Cup victory with trophy parade in Colombo
Sri Lanka on Tuesday celebrated their sixth Asia Cup title win with an open-top bus parade in Colombo. Sri Lanka had beaten Pakistan in the final in UAE.
Sri Lanka’s victorious Asia Cup team took out a trophy parade in Colombo to celebrate their recent success. AFP
Before the trophy parade, the Sri Lankan team received a grand welcome at the Colombo airport. Image: @OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and teammates with Asia Cup trophy at the Colombo airport. Image: @OfficialSLC
Fans cheer Sri Lanka’s victorious Asia Cup team in Colombo. AFP
Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana hoists the Asia Cup trophy during the open-top bus parade. Image: @OfficialSLC
Sri Lankan players enjoy themselves during the open-top bus trophy parade in Colombo. AFP