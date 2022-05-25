In photos | Protests erupt in Kashmir as Delhi court sentences Yasin Malik to life in prison
Clashes erupted between Malik's supporter and security forces in Srinagar's Maisuma locality as court announced its verdict
From a Pakistan-trained militant to one of the prominent separatist faces in Kashmir, life has come a full circle for chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik. A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced him to life in connection with a terror funding case. Image Courtesy: ANI
Clashes erupted between Malik's supporter and security forces in Srinagar's Maisuma locality as court announced its verdict. Image Courtesy: AFP
Malik's sister was spotted reading Quran while waiting for Malik's court sentencing. As per <em>PTI</em>, Malik, who has been sentenced to a life term by an NIA court, has been in and out of jail several times dating back to his student activism days before the onset of militancy in 1990. Image Courtesy: ANI
The police fired tear gas shells to take the situation under its control. As per a report by PTI, scores of people, including women, assembled at Malik's residence at Maisuma, a short distance from Lal Chowk city centre, and raised slogans in support of the separatist leader, the officials said, adding that the protesters took out a protest march around the area. Image Courtesy: AFP
His supporters including women demanded his release. Special judge Praveen Singh had on 19 May convicted Malik and directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed. Image Courtesy: AFP