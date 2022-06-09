In photos | Kshama Bindu weds herself in first sologamy in India
Kshama Bindu, a 24-year-old Vadodara Girl on Thursday revealed that she married herself in the presence of her close friends at her house on Wednesday
Kshama Bindu, a 24-year-old Vadodara Girl on Thursday revealed that she married herself in the presence of her close friends at her house on Wednesday. Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kshamachy
According to ANI, Kshama Bindu was about to marry herself on June 11. On getting so many trolls and even refusal from the temple priest, she married herself by playing divine wedding mantras on a bluetooth speaker, wore wedding garlands herself, and took vows on Wednesday. Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kshamachy
According to Bindu, she did not want to accept any criticism and as an aftermath of regular trolling and social media criticism, she conducted her wedding silently at the home. Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kshamachy
As per a report by ANI, affirming herself "happy", she said, "I want to give only one answer to the trollers that it is my life and I have taken this decision for myself." On being asked if she will ever marry somebody else in her life, she said, "I might start liking someone in the future but it is not necessary that I will be somebody's wife." Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kshamachy
Bindu is a young private firm employee who set an example of 'self-love' as she decided to marry herself with all the rituals and customs of a Hindu wedding. She has already planned herself everything from the 'pheras' to 'Sindoor' to a Goa honeymoon, ANI reported. Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kshamachy