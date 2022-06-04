Photos

In photos: Inside Deepak Chahar's star-studded wedding reception in Delhi

Check out few photos from India cricketer Deepak Chahar's wedding reception in Delhi. Chahar had tied the knot with partner Jaya Bhardwaj on Thursday.

FirstCricket Staff June 04, 2022 22:06:12 IST
India cricketer Deepak Chahar and his newly-married wife Jaya Bhardwaj are all smiles on the occasion of their wedding reception in Delhi on Saturday. Twitter @cineloveproductions
1/4
India cricketer Deepak Chahar and his newly-married wife Jaya Bhardwaj are all smiles on the occasion of their wedding reception in Delhi on Saturday. Twitter @cineloveproductions
Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi were among the Indian cricketers who attended the reception. Twitter @CricCrazyJohns
2/4
Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi were among the Indian cricketers who attended the reception. Twitter @CricCrazyJohns
Suresh Raina, too, was present for Deepak Chahar's wedding reception. Image: Instagram @sureshraina
3/4
Suresh Raina, too, was present for Deepak Chahar's wedding reception. Image: Instagram @sureshraina
A CSK reunion! Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa, both of whom have played for CSK pose during CK pacer Deepak Chahar's wedding reception. Twitter @ChennaiIPL
4/4
A CSK reunion! Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa, both of whom have played for CSK pose during CK pacer Deepak Chahar's wedding reception. Twitter @ChennaiIPL