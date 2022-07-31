In Photos: How Kashmir willow bats are made and why GI tagging them could help in its rise
Ajaz Rashid delves into the process behind the manufacturing of the globally-popular Kashmir Willow Cricket Bats.
Kashmir willow bats are making global headlines. After remaining dormant for years under the shadow of conflict, industry mismanagement, and lack of access to the latest technology, Kashmir’s famed bat industry is steadily emerging from its obscure past. Ajaz Rashid
Sangam is the bat-making hub in Kashmir. Hundreds and thousands of cricket bats made out of Kashmir willow each year find their way from Sangam to different parts of the country and abroad. According to officials, more than 6000 skilled and semi-skilled workers are associated with the industry in Kashmir. Ajaz Rashid
The willow trees from which bats are made are grown mostly in south Kashmir. A tree takes 10-20 years to reach maturity, after which it is cut down and taken into bat factories, where it is sawed into logs. The logs are graded according to their quality, and then bat-clefts are made out of them. This is followed by pressing the clefts, fitting the handle, shaping the cut, sanding the surface, rasping, binding, polishing, and labeling the final product. Ajaz Rashid
A major intervention has been set into the process by Jammu and Kashmir government by getting a GI tag for bats made out of Kashmir willow. The industries department is also creating awareness among the bat makers to improve the production quality in order to enhance the value of the Kashmir willow bat. Ajaz Rashid
The skill of bat making is done majorly in Anantnag district by unrivalled skillful workers. This industry provides livelihood to many people and employment to skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled people (helper and watchman). Ajaz Rashid
In 2017, 1160 lakh bats were sold by bat makers, according to official data of District Industries Anantnag and State Taxes department. Ajaz Rashid
The final product of the process is a Kashmir Willow Bat. The size of the Kashmiri willow bat is around 33.5 inches in length and 4.25 inches in width, the length of the blade is 22 inches and is made from Salvix Alba, Kashmiri willow, the handle is 11.5inches in length and is made from cane wood or poplar. The weight of the bat is around 900-1200g. Ajaz Rashid