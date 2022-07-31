In Photos: How Kashmir willow bats are made and why GI tagging them could help in its rise

3/7

The willow trees from which bats are made are grown mostly in south Kashmir. A tree takes 10-20 years to reach maturity, after which it is cut down and taken into bat factories, where it is sawed into logs. The logs are graded according to their quality, and then bat-clefts are made out of them. This is followed by pressing the clefts, fitting the handle, shaping the cut, sanding the surface, rasping, binding, polishing, and labeling the final product. Ajaz Rashid