In photos | Here's how India celebrated eight International Yoga Day
According to the Ministry of Ayush, approximately 25 crores of people were expected to participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world
1/5
Banvari Lal Singla, an 87-year-old man, performed yoga in a park as part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, at South City 2, Sohna Road, in Gurugram on Monday. Image Courtesy: ANI
2/5
According to the Ministry of Ayush, approximately 25 crores of people were expected to participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on 21 June 2015. Image Courtesy: ANI
3/5
According to ANI, it was during his speech at the UN General Assembly on 27 September 2014, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga on 11 December 2014. Image Courtesy: ANI
4/5
As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the mass yoga demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'. Image Courtesy: ANI
5/5
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman performed Yoga on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence the Ministry for Ayush also identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration. Image Courtesy: ANI