1/5 An all-party prayer meeting was held on Monday to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Addressing the meet, Narendra Modi said that Vajpayee ji set an example for all by dedicating his life to the nation, from adolescence till the end. Image courtesy: Twitter@PIBIndia An all-party prayer meeting was held on Monday to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal...

2/5 BJP president Amit Shah in the meeting called the late ex-prime minister 'ajatshatru' and lauded him as a great poet, journalist and politician who never let the party deviate from its ideological path. PTI BJP president Amit Shah in the meeting called the late ex-prime minister 'ajatshatru' and lauded...

3/5 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah heaped praises on Vajpayee, saying that he was the "king of everyone's heart". Reminiscing his days with Vajpayee, Abdullah said, "During Kargil war, when he came to Kargil, he spoke to everyone while standing in the middle of an open ground despite adverse warnings of his Special Protection Group." PTI Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah...

4/5 Home Minister Rajnath Singh was among the many leaders present at the prayer meeting. Praising Vajpayee for his popularity, Singh said, "He did not become popular because he was the prime minister. I think he would have been as popular as he was after being the prime minister, had he worked in any social or political sector." Image courtesy: Twitter@BJP4India Home Minister Rajnath Singh was among the many leaders present at the prayer meeting. Praising...