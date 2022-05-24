In full bloom! London's flower show is a treat for the eyes
The world's most famous gardening event is back and it features 39 gardens, featuring different flowers, shrubs and cacti
1/8
A visitor poses with a display of lilies during the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. The world-famous gardening event, from 24-28 May, is returning for the first time since the pandemic. AFP
2/8
Organised by the Royal Horticultural Society, there are 39 spectacular gardens created for the occasion on the manicured grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea -- a retirement home for army veterans. AP
3/8
Some 140,000 people are expected to attend the west London show with several creations designed to pay tribute to the Queen for record-breaking 70 years on the throne. AP
4/8
There is something for everyone this year, with each garden – however big or small – providing inspiration and take-home ideas whilst raising awareness about the environment or the positive effect of gardening for mental health. AP
5/8
Elizabeth (Ausmajesty), a graceful pale pink-apricot rose, a new variety launched by David Austin Roses to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, featured at the flower show. AP
6/8
Promotional workers wear floral design dresses during the press day at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London. AP
7/8
People dressed up as characters they call "The Hedge Men" during a photocall on the "A Place in the Garden" trade stand during the press day at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London. AP
8/8
Cactus exhibitors look at a show garden on Main Avenue during the press day at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. AP