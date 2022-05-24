Photos

In full bloom! London's flower show is a treat for the eyes

The world's most famous gardening event is back and it features 39 gardens, featuring different flowers, shrubs and cacti

FP Staff May 24, 2022 15:17:48 IST
A visitor poses with a display of lilies during the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. The world-famous gardening event, from 24-28 May, is returning for the first time since the pandemic. AFP
Organised by the Royal Horticultural Society, there are 39 spectacular gardens created for the occasion on the manicured grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea -- a retirement home for army veterans. AP
Some 140,000 people are expected to attend the west London show with several creations designed to pay tribute to the Queen for record-breaking 70 years on the throne. AP
There is something for everyone this year, with each garden – however big or small – providing inspiration and take-home ideas whilst raising awareness about the environment or the positive effect of gardening for mental health. AP
Elizabeth (Ausmajesty), a graceful pale pink-apricot rose, a new variety launched by David Austin Roses to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, featured at the flower show. AP
Promotional workers wear floral design dresses during the press day at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London. AP
People dressed up as characters they call "The Hedge Men" during a photocall on the "A Place in the Garden" trade stand during the press day at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London. AP
Cactus exhibitors look at a show garden on Main Avenue during the press day at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. AP
