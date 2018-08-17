1/6
In another step towards making China an AI powerhouse, Chinese company WMDOLL, one of the country's biggest sex doll makers, has launched what it calls AI-powered dolls that offer features ranging from simple conversation to moving eyes, arms and torsos. Reuters/Aly Song
In another step towards making China an AI powerhouse, Chinese company WMDOLL, one of the...
2/6
The AI powered sex doll uses vocabulary by connecting to a database supported by Chinese tech giant Baidu. The dolls are still very basic. They can answer questions but cannot hold longer conversations. Reuters/Aly Song
The AI powered sex doll uses vocabulary by connecting to a database supported by Chinese tech...
3/6
A worker in the WMDOLL factory located in Guangdong Province in China assembles a sex doll. Reuters/Aly Song
A worker in the WMDOLL factory located in Guangdong Province in China assembles a sex doll....
4/6
A doll being prepped for a photo shoot at the WMDOLL factory. Online customers can choose these AI dolls from a variety of sizes. Reuters/Aly Song
A doll being prepped for a photo shoot at the WMDOLL factory. Online customers can choose these...
5/6
Smart bots on the operating tables in the factory. The sex dolls made by this Chinese company are available in different styles and sizes. Reuters/Aly Song
Smart bots on the operating tables in the factory. The sex dolls made by this Chinese company are...
6/6
“Of course we’re not expecting to make our AI dolls that human-like, after all we’re just making adult products,” said Liu Ding, WMDOLL product manager. WMDOLL says it has sold more than 20 of the AI dolls, which are priced between 10,000 yuan and 50,000 yuan ($1,470 to $7,350). Reuters/Aly Song
“Of course we’re not expecting to make our AI dolls that human-like, after all we’re just making...