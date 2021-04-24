In an artistic intervention, a call to preserve and protect Mumbai's mangroves [Photos]
Make Art for Mumbai’s Mangroves is a part of a series of dynamic and creative programmes conceptualised by the Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic to create a conversation around Mumbai’s rich wetlands and drive citizen action in favour of Mumbai’s rich biodiversity.
Mumbai-based illustrator and visual artist Mira Malhotra has developed an illustration in her characteristic style of offbeat humour and unabashed love for colour. The work showcases various species of crabs, otters, fireflies and the flamingoes protecting their home, while urging us to do the same.
Michelle Poonawalla has created a new work from her Butterfly Series depicting a lush green mangrove forest. The butterfly has often been a motif of her work and highlights the beauty of nature, whilst also showing the fragile and delicate predicament humanity has created for the natural world we encroach upon.
Svabhu Kohli, a visual storyteller who focuses on the intersection of magical realism, conservation and art has created a ‘Cabinet of Curiosity’. Through this, Svabhu highlights the astonishing biodiversity the mangrove forests hold within their entangled roots and mysterious canopies.
Anjali Mehta has illustrated this impactful postage stamp for Mumbai’s mangroves as a part of her ‘Enroute Extinction’ series that highlights endangered species of the Indian subcontinent. Mehta's aim is to spread more awareness on the need for wildlife conservation and to remind people that if we don’t take prompt actions we will lose these assets we are proud of forever.
Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama, a duo of bird lovers and wildlife conservationists will showcase a miniature papercraft diorama that features the thriving ecosystem of these mangroves, highlighting the 17 different species of birds that call these mangroves their home.
Mixed media artist Afrah Shafiq, explores traditional folk forms, digital art and mosaic to create an animation that highlights the Mangroves as natural dissent outliers that quickly adapt to the changing surroundings.