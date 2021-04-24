What's the connection between LSD and bicycles? 12 artists take viewers on a psychedelic two-wheeler trip This Bicycle Day, 12 Indian artists take inspiration from the culture built around the controversial substance and celebrate it with their art. The works will be printed on perforated blotting paper, as a homage to the medium through which the substance is consumed. The exhibition started on 16 April and will continue till 30 April in Method, Bandra (Mumbai).