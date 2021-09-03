4/7

Mahmut Bozteke (right) of Turkey consoles Bolor Erdene Ganbat of Mongolia after defeating him in the Men's K44 61kg Taekwondo Repecharge Semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. Both of Bozteke's arms were severed in a tractor accident in 2008 while harvesting peanuts with his family in Gaziantep. He underwent surgery to reattach his arms which left him in a coma for a while. He says he could never use his arms fully againand also had difficulty walking for a long time because they had used tissue from his feet. He said he slept on his back for a year, and only after two to three years started walking again. OIS via AP Photo