Images of Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Defining pictures from Day 9 of the Games [Photos]
The defining images from Day 9 of the Tokyo Paralympics and the stories powering the men and women photographed.
1/7
Fabiola Ramirez, from Mexico, competes at Women's 50m Backstroke - S2 Heat 1 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. She was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita [AMC], resulting in her limbs not fully developing. She also works at a law firm in Mexico. AP Photo
2/7
Jack Shephard of Britain competes against his compatriot and close friend Krysten Coombs in the Men's Singles SH6 Badminton Group Play Stage at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. Shephard has credited Coombs with introducing him to the sport and also said the latter was a hero to him. The pair has known each other since the age of four. OIS via AP Photo
3/7
Maisie Summers-Newton, from Great Britain, competes at Women's 400m Freestyle - S6 Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. She was inspired to try the sport after watching British swimmer Ellie Simmonds compete at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. AP Photo
4/7
Mahmut Bozteke (right) of Turkey consoles Bolor Erdene Ganbat of Mongolia after defeating him in the Men's K44 61kg Taekwondo Repecharge Semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. Both of Bozteke's arms were severed in a tractor accident in 2008 while harvesting peanuts with his family in Gaziantep. He underwent surgery to reattach his arms which left him in a coma for a while. He says he could never use his arms fully againand also had difficulty walking for a long time because they had used tissue from his feet. He said he slept on his back for a year, and only after two to three years started walking again. OIS via AP Photo
5/7
Kaede Maegawa of Japan competes in the Women's Long Jump - T42 Athletics Final at the Olympic Stadium in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. She was involved in a traffic accident in 2012, which resulted in the amputation of her right leg below the knee. She has launched her own business selling personally-designed prosthetic limbs, jewellery, bags, clothing, footwear and clay models. OIS via AP Photo
6/7
Marissa Papaconstantinou of Canada (in focus) sets off from the blocks at the start of the Athletics Women's 100m - T64 Round 1 - Heat 2 Final at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. AP Photo
7/7
Zakia Khudadadi of Afghanistan (red) removes her helmet during her bout with Ziyodakhon Isakova of Uzbekistan (blue) in the women's K44 49kg round of 16 taekwondo at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. Khudadadi is one to two Afghans participating in the Paralympics. She arrived in Tokyo days after the Paralympics opened, fleeing Kabul for Paris, and then on to Tokyo, after the Taliban took over the country. OIS via AP Photo