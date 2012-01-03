1/6 A boy jumps into a polluted river after school at Pluit dam in Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters A boy jumps into a polluted river after school at Pluit dam in Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters

2/6 A boy swims in the polluted waters of the river Sabarmati to dive for offerings thrown in by worshippers in the city of Ahmedabad. Reuters A boy swims in the polluted waters of the river Sabarmati to dive for offerings thrown in by...

3/6 A child makes his way through a pile of garbage in a canal in Mumbai. Reuters A child makes his way through a pile of garbage in a canal in Mumbai. Reuters

4/6 Boys run at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. Reuters Boys run at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. Reuters

5/6 Children play on foam from a polluted river at the Marunda flood canal in Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters Children play on foam from a polluted river at the Marunda flood canal in Jakarta, Indonesia....