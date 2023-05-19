IIFA Archives: From Amitabh Bachchan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan; relieving the best moments
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's intense and passionate performance at IIFA 2006 is not to be missed. They starred together that year in Raj Kanwar's Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
1/5
Three of the most handsome actors of Hindi Cinema shared the stage at the IIFA 2002- Feroz Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and the then-brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. Those were the days.
2/5
Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan set the stage on fire with their performance on Kajra Re in Amsterdam in 2005.
3/5
Govinda and Salman Khan danced their hearts out in 2007 at the ceremony from their songs from Partner.
4/5
5/5
Shah Rukh Khan swoons the crowd in Canada at IIFA 2011, the last time we saw him at the event.