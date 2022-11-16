IIFA 2023: Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi all set to enthrall Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

3/5

IIFA Rocks will have live performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nucleya.

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who set the stage on fire at IIFA Rocks 2019, promises to take us on a musical uncchai again. “IIFA is not just a platform that salutes the finest of Bollywood talent, it also showcases our Indian culture to the world. That’s what draws everyone to this stage again and again,” he asserts.