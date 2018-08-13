1/10 Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for Hichki at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for Hichki at the Indian Film Festival of...

2/10 Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor award for Gali Guleiyan Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor award for Gali Guleiyan

3/10 Telugu film Mahanati was honoured with the award for Equality in Cinema Telugu film Mahanati was honoured with the award for Equality in Cinema

4/10 Rajkumar Hirani's biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju, bagged the award for Best Film Rajkumar Hirani's biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju, bagged the award for Best Film

5/10 Simi Garewal gave away the top honour of the night with a moving speech to Rani Mukerji for Excellence in Cinema Award Simi Garewal gave away the top honour of the night with a moving speech to Rani Mukerji for...

6/10 Rani Mukerji wins the Excellence in Cinema award Rani Mukerji wins the Excellence in Cinema award

7/10 Richa Chadha won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Love Sonia Richa Chadha won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Love Sonia

8/10 Rajkumar Hirani (L) and Vickey Kaushal (R), who was awarded for best supporting performance in Sanju. Twitter @ShamKaushal Rajkumar Hirani (L) and Vickey Kaushal (R), who was awarded for best supporting performance in...

9/10 Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at IFFM 2018 Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at IFFM 2018